FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Boston Police ‘Planting’ Bricks At George Floyd Protest Locations?

A video shared on Facebook more than 1,100 times purportedly shows Boston police officers “planting” bricks at locations where George Floyd protests will be held.

Verdict: False

The video shows Northeastern University police officers unloading bricks from a truck after removing them from a damaged sidewalk.

Fact Check:

The video, taken from above, shows officers unloading bricks from the back of what appears to be a police vehicle. Two people behind the camera can be heard questioning the actions of the officers below.

“If you know how, save this to your phone,” urges the caption. “Boston Police planting bricks amid protests.” (RELATED: Viral Video Claims To Show SUV Driving Through A Minneapolis Mall During George Floyd Protests)

Social media users shared the video amid reports that bricks have been staged near protest sites to encourage violence. In many cities across the U.S., protests and riots have occurred following the death of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, according to video of the incident.

However, the video doesn’t depict officers “planting” bricks. The Northeastern University Police Department, whose officers appear in the footage, refuted the claim on Facebook.

“On Monday, June 1, while on a routine patrol of campus, two of our officers came across a damaged brick sidewalk at the corner of Tremont and Coventry streets that posed a safety hazard for pedestrians due to loose, upturned and broken bricks,” the Northeastern University Police Department wrote. “To prevent injuries to pedestrians, the officers collected the bricks and returned them to NUPD headquarters, where they immediately notified the City of Boston of a need for repair to the sidewalk and to request that the city collect the broken and damaged bricks.”

The department said the video being shared “is from the series of events described here.” The city confirmed it was notified about the bricks being removed, according to the Associated Press.