FACT CHECK: Has The 9/11 Memorial In New York City Recently Been Defaced With Graffiti?

An image shared on Facebook claims the Sept. 11 memorial in New York City was recently defaced with graffiti.

Verdict: False

A spokesperson for the Sept. 11 memorial and museum confirmed it has not been defaced during protests.

Fact Check:

The image, posted June 7, alleges that the Sept. 11 memorial located at the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan was recently defaced with graffiti. Along with the claim, the image appears to ask Facebook users if they still support the protests that have occurred across the country following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25.

National monuments made headlines when people defaced the Lincoln and World War II Memorials during recent protests in Washington, D.C. Had individuals spray-painted graffiti on the Sept. 11 memorial, it also would have been picked up by major media outlets, yet none have reported on it.

A spokesperson for the Sept. 11 memorial and museum confirmed in an email to the Daily Caller that the claim was false. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Boston Police ‘Planting’ Bricks At George Floyd Protest Locations?)

Numerous protests have taken place in New York City following Floyd’s death, and some violence and property damage has occurred during them, according to local ABC affiliate WABC-TV. In response, the city has over the past week instituted curfews, among other measures.

This isn’t the first time social media users have falsely claimed people defaced memorials during the protests. On June 8, the Caller debunked a Facebook post alleging the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in D.C. had been covered in spray paint by “rioters.”