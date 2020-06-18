FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Guardian Article About The BBC’s George Orwell Statue Being Removed

An image shared on Facebook claims to show an article, purportedly from The Guardian, reporting that the George Orwell statue outside the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) headquarters will be removed.

Verdict: False

The Guardian article is fabricated. There is no evidence that the Orwell statute will soon be removed from BBC headquarters.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post, which has been shared more than 450 times, purportedly contains a screen grab of a Guardian article that puts up the headline “George Orwell statue outside BBC HQ ‘To be removed.'” The statue was first unveiled in 2017, according to BBC News.

“Sculpture of famous author to be taken down after BBC staff complained his themes ‘made them feel uncomfortable,'” reads the alleged subheadline. (RELATED: Did George Orwell Say This Quote About ‘Rough Men’?)

However, there is no evidence that The Guardian ever published the article shown in the Facebook post. A search of the British outlet’s website and social media turned up no articles to this effect. The article, despite mimicking the look of real content from The Guardian, is fabricated.

The fake screen grab was first posted on Twitter, and thousands of users retweeted it, according to Mediaite. Twitter user @MechEngineerB later clarified that he “faked it” in a June 15 tweet.

Can everyone stop telling me that this is a fake, please? I know it’s a fake I faked it! https://t.co/Qmxjjp4xqz — EngineerB ???????????????????????? (@MechEngineerB) June 15, 2020

“Can everyone stop telling me that this is a fake, please?” reads the tweet. “I know it’s a fake. I faked it!”

The fake article’s claim that the Orwell statue outside BBC headquarters will be removed doesn’t appear to hold up either. The Daily Caller didn’t find any media reports about it being taken down, and the BBC hasn’t put out a press release announcing such a move.

Orwell worked for the BBC from August 1941 to November 1943, according to BBC News.