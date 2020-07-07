FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Tweet That There’s A ‘Huge Movement’ To Add Him To Mount Rushmore?

An Instagram post claims President Donald Trump tweeted, “My staff is telling me there’s a huge movement to add me to Mt. Rushmor (sic).”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Trump ever tweeted the statement. The tweet appears to be fabricated.

Fact Check:

Trump on July 3 delivered a speech at South Dakota’s 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration, where he announced the executive order to establish a “National Garden of American Heroes” to commemorate prominent figures in U.S. history, according to The Associated Press.

A viral Instagram post alleges in an image that Trump tweeted the following day about a supposed movement to have his likeness added to Mount Rushmore, which features the faces of former Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

“My staff is telling me there’s a huge movement to add me to Mt Rushmor,” reads the alleged tweet. “I’m very honored, but I won’t allow this to go any further until I finish my second term (unless there’s more!) Maybe just a statue in DC (not a state!) until then. #maga.”

There is, however, no evidence that Trump actually tweeted the statement. A search of the president’s verified Twitter accounts — @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS — turned up no such remark. Nor does the alleged comment appear in ProPublica’s archive of his deleted tweets.

Trump’s tweets are often the subject of media attention, but no reporting on this purported tweet could be found, further adding to the post’s dubiousness. It appears to be fabricated. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Tweet, ‘There Are Still More People Alive Then Dead’?)

This isn’t the first time Trump has been the target of a fake tweet. The Daily Caller has debunked a number of fabricated Trump tweets, including one that falsely claimed he said, “Anyone who ordered a ticket to my rally and didn’t attend should be arrested and face very powerful charges. #treason.”