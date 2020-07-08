FACT CHECK: Has ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Been Canceled?

A viral Facebook post shared more than 9,400 times claims that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has been canceled.

Verdict: False

The show has not been canceled. New episodes have aired since the Facebook post was published.

Fact Check:

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the daytime talk show hosted by comedian Ellen DeGeneres, premiered its 17th season in September 2019. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, DeGeneres began taping new episodes of the show in April with a modified format, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A June 27 Facebook post alleged that “THEY CANCELLED ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW,” despite no evidence that’s the case.

Had the popular talk show, which has been on the air since 2003, been canceled, there would be multiple media reports about it, yet there are none. New episodes of the show have aired since June 27, according to TV Guide.

The claim appears to have started circulating amid reports that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has seen a drop in ratings and allegations of DeGeneres being “rude” to her staff, the New York Post reported. Representatives for Telepictures, the show’s production company, told the New York Post that rumors of the cancelation are “untrue.”

Telepictures also confirmed to the fact-checking website Lead Stories on June 6 that the claim is false, saying the show will “return for all new episodes this September.” (RELATED: No, Ellen DeGeneres Isn’t Under House Arrest For Child Sex Trafficking)

In May 2019, DeGeneres announced that her talk show had been extended for three more years to at least 2022, according to USA Today.