FACT CHECK: Does Victoria’s Secret Apparel Contain A ‘Chip’ To Track Customers?

An image shared on Facebook claims some Victoria’s Secret apparel has “a chip/tracker on the inside” of its tags to track consumers.

Verdict: False

Victoria’s Secret uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology embedded in the tags of some products to help manage inventory in stores, according to a company spokesperson. There is no evidence to suggest the tags are used to track those who wear such products.

Fact Check:

In recent weeks, social media platforms have been replete with misinformation regarding RFID tags found on some Victoria’s Secret clothing items, with one Facebook post saying, “So the person who created and runs victoria secret buys people’s souls and he has something to do with the sex trafficking going on. Did you know that if you cut your tag in half, there is a chip/tracker on the inside.”

Victoria’s Secret, like many other retailers such as Nike and Macy’s, does use RFID technology to track inventory in some stores, according to several media reports. However, there is no indication that these tags are used to track the movements of people who wear the products.

“Like many other retailers, this technology helps us deliver a great store experience by ensuring we have the right products available for our customers,” a Victoria’s Secret spokesperson said in an email to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We only use this technology in our back room and sales floors to help us manage inventory so that our associates can efficiently support our customers’ needs.”

The small barcode-like RFID tags only work if they are within an approximately 15-foot range of an in-store RFID reader, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Does HR 6666 Require Microchips To Be Secretly Implanted During COVID-19 Tests?)

The claim appears to have originated in a viral TikTok video that shows someone cutting open the tag on a Victoria’s Secret bra to reveal an RFID tag, while a person off-camera says, “Today I found out that Victoria Secret tracks you!” That video has received over 2.7 million “hearts” since it was posted on June 26.

