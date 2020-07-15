FACT CHECK: Has Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah Stepped Down?

A viral Facebook post shared more than 6,300 times claims Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah resigned from his position due to allegations of child sex trafficking against the online home goods retailer.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence Shah resigned. A spokesperson for the company refuted the claim.

Fact Check:

In recent days, Wayfair has been the subject of a conspiracy theory that alleges the company engages in human trafficking, citing the seemingly high prices of utility cabinets, according to BBC News. The baseless theory, which appears to have originated on Reddit, has been widely debunked by fact-checkers, and the company has refuted it.

Despite the human trafficking theory being debunked, it has sparked a number of related claims about Wayfair on social media. This particular Facebook post claims Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah has resigned over the allegations.

“Breaking: Wayfair CEO to ‘step down’ amid allegations the company is involved in child trafficking,” reads the post.

But Shah has not stepped down from his position as the company’s chief executive officer. Had he done so, it would likely be covered by major media outlets given how much attention Wayfair has received recently, yet the Daily Caller News Foundation found no news reporting about it.

Shah is also still listed as CEO on the company’s website along with other executive leaders, further adding to the post’s dubiousness. (RELATED: No, Ellen DeGeneres Isn’t Under House Arrest For Child Sex Trafficking)

“Our CEO has not stepped down,” confirmed John Costello, a Wayfair spokesman, in an email to the DCNF. “There is no truth to those claims.”

