FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show A Palestinian Boy ‘Just After Being Shot’ By Israeli Police?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Palestinian boy moments after an Israeli police officer shot him.

Verdict: False

The image is a still taken from the 2012 movie “Kingdom of Ants.”

Fact Check:

The image being shared shows a young, bloodied boy on his knees as he appears to stare into the distance. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims MSNBC Aired ‘World War Z’ Clip During George Floyd Protest Coverage)

“The unarmed Palestinian boy just after being shot by an Israeli Police giving his last and freezing look at his killer,” the caption claims the photo shows. “Why doesn’t this picture become viral and shared by people on their Facebook wall…Why? Why? Why?”

Through a reverse image search, the Daily Caller News Foundation discovered the photo comes from the 2012 film “Kingdom of Ants” by the late Tunisian director Chawki Majri. The movie depicts conflict in Palestine in 2002, according to a plot summary on IMDb. In the trailer, the scene featuring the boy can be seen at roughly the three-minute, forty-second mark.

The image has circulated online with a misleading caption since at least 2015, information from the reverse image search shows. Snopes debunked the same claim in January 2017.

This isn’t the first time a movie still has been shared on social media with a misleading caption. In 2019, social media users shared a screen grab from “Deadpool 2,” falsely claiming it showed a child being held in a federal detention center.

