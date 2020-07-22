FACT CHECK: Did Bubba Watson Write A Statement Criticizing The Black Lives Matter Movement?

A post shared on Facebook claims professional golfer Bubba Watson wrote a statement criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Watson wrote such a statement. A representative for the golfer refuted the claim.

Fact Check:

Watson is a professional golfer who plays on the PGA tour and is a two-time winner of the Masters title.

Some social media users have been sharing a long statement, allegedly authored by the golfer, that criticizes the Black Lives Matters movement, as well as touches on other political topics. For instance, the post attempts to compare the reactions to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations to responses following protests against COVID-19-related restrictions.

“Just 45 days ago protests weren’t ‘essential’ and were considered criminal, selfish and a murderous activity,” Watson allegedly said. ‘Today they are gloriously critical and celebrated. All of the obvious criminal and murderous activities are simply ignored. If you protest about lock downs for freedom, you are selfish and you will spread a virus. If you protest, loot, and riot for social justice, you are a warrior and the virus fades to the background.”

But there is no record of Watson writing such a statement. When professional athletes take a political stance, it typically makes headlines, yet no media outlets attributed the statement to Watson. Nor could a similar statement be found on any of the golfer’s social media accounts.

Further adding to the attribution’s dubiousness, versions of the statement previously circulated online without being linked to Watson. His name started being attached to the long statement in late June, according to fact-checking website Snopes.

Caty Kusma, a representative from Watson’s agency, Pro Sport Management, told the Daily Caller in an email, “No, Bubba Watson did not write this.” (RELATED: Does This Photo Show A Protester Pointing A Weapon At An Armed Homeowner?)

This isn’t the first time social media users have erroneously linked a lengthy statement to a public figure. The Daily Caller recently debunked the claim that radio host Dave Ramsey authored an essay advocating against a “cashless society.”