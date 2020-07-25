FACT CHECK: Did Macaulay Culkin Make This Statement About Hollywood Child Abuse?

An image shared on Facebook attributes a statement about child abuse in Hollywood to actor Macaulay Culkin.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Culkin said the quote. A spokesperson for Culkin said the quote is fabricated.

Fact Check:

Culkin rose to fame with his lead childhood role in the film “Home Alone,” which premiered in 1990. As the star of the “Home Alone” franchise and other films, Culkin became one of the highest-paid child actors in history, according to The Associated Press.

The statement attributed to Culkin starts with the phrase “You learn to recognize early on which of them want to abuse you.” It quotes Culkin as describing the alleged abuse of child stars in Hollywood, including an incident in which a man dressed in a suit purportedly showed him shoes made from another child actor’s flesh on the set of the second “Home Alone” movie in New York.

There is no evidence Culkin made the statement, despite articles from the websites YourNewsWire and NeonNettles reporting he did. Both websites allege the French news outlet Les Echos covered the story. However, Les Echos confirmed to the French fact-checking website Hoax Buster that it never published such a report.

YourNewsWire, which now goes by NewsPunch, is known for sharing misinformation online, having been fact-checked at least 80 times, according to Poynter. The article is not available on NewsPunch’s domain. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Lion Being Used To Create The MGM Studios Logo?)

A spokesperson for Culkin told Reuters that the quote “erroneously attributed to Macaulay Culkin is not only false it is completely fabricated.” She said it is “offensive and misleading and should be disregarded entirely,” according to Reuters.

This isn’t the first time statements about alleged abuse in Hollywood of this nature have been falsely attributed to a celebrity. Check Your Fact recently debunked the claim that singer Justin Bieber said “Hollywood elites” killed his unborn child.