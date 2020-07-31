FACT CHECK: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Say, ‘If Food Runs Scarce, It’s Okay To Eat Pets’?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “If food runs scarce, it’s okay to eat pets.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Ocasio-Cortez making the remark. The quote came from a satirical article.

Fact Check:

The image being shared shows the headline of an article published on the website Republicannew.blogspot.com, which no longer appears to be accessible. The headline reads, “Ocasio-Cortez: ‘If Food Runs Scarce, It’s Okay To Eat Pets.'”

There is, however, no record of Ocasio-Cortez making the statement attributed to her in the headline. It appears on neither her social media pages nor her congressional website. The Daily Caller also didn’t find any credible media reports quoting her as saying the comment, only fact-checkers debunking the attribution. (RELATED: Do Members Of Congress Receive Full-Pay Retirement Benefits After Serving Just One Term?)

Through a keyword search, the Daily Caller discovered the quote and headline originated in an article published on Daily World Update, a parody news website that describes itself as part of a network that puts out “parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” The article, titled “Ocasio-Cortez: ‘If Food Runs Scarce, It’s Okay To Eat Pets,'” appears under the “AOC Fan Fiction for the Discerning Tater” category, and the “About Us” page disclaims that “everything on this website is fiction.”

This isn’t the first time a headline containing a fake Ocasio-Cortez quote has been lifted from a satire website. In May, the Daily Caller debunked the claim that the congresswoman said Jesus “was a lot like Trump, both con artists,” a quote that came from the satire website Bustatroll.org.