FACT CHECK: Did Nancy Pelosi Tweet, ‘I Will Be Introducing Legislation To Welcome United Nations Peace Keepers Into The United States’?

An image shared on Facebook claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted, “I will be introducing legislation to welcome United Nations peace keepers into the United States.”

“Isn’t it strange how badly democrats want to abolish OUR current police but bring in these UN police?!” reads the text accompanying the image.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Pelosi ever tweeting the statement.

Fact Check:

The image claims to contain a screen grab of a tweet Pelosi allegedly sent out from her Twitter account @SpeakerPelosi on July 27. The purported tweet, which shows 1.8 million retweets, reads, “I will be introducing legislation to welcome United Nations peace keepers into the United States #UN #Peace.”

There is no evidence Pelosi tweeted the statement. Searching her official Twitter accounts – @SpeakerPelosi and @TeamPelosi – yielded no matches, and ProPublica’s archive shows no deleted tweets making a similar comment on July 27 or any other date.

Had Pelosi made such an announcement on Twitter, it likely would have been picked up by media outlets, yet none appear to have reported on it. Her office also has not issued a press release to that effect. (RELATED: Did Nancy Pelosi Say, ‘Social Security Recipients Are Just A Burden On Society’?)

In a June 26 press release, the House speaker commemorated the U.N.’s 75th anniversary, saying, “And while challenges continue to confront our global community, the UN remains a vital force for hope and progress for millions around the world. On this momentous anniversary, House Democrats remain steadfast allies in the UN’s important mission.”

This isn’t the first time Pelosi has been the target of a fake tweet. In April, social media users erroneously claimed she tweeted, “I am disgusted with ‘President’ Trump allowing people to keep more of the money they earn.”