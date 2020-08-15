FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Donald Trump Disparaging Kamala Harris’ Name In A Tweet

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from President Donald Trump that disparages Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris’ name.

Verdict: False

The tweet is fabricated. There is no record of Trump tweeting the statement.

Fact Check:

The image claims to show a screengrab of a tweet, purportedly from Trump’s verified Twitter account @realDonaldTrump, that disparages Harris, who recently became former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate. It also appears to reference the debunked theory that Harris is not an American citizen.

The alleged tweet reads, “KARMALA what the hell is that name anyway??? Sounds like a terrorist! Not EVEN American!! Need birth certificate! When Obama was president, he allowed 9/11. We can’t LET that happen again!!!” (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Tweet, ‘Some Oldies Will Have To Die’?)

While Trump did promote a “birther” conspiracy theory about Harris and retweet posts calling her “Camel Laugh,” there is no record of Trump ever sending the tweet. Searching Trump’s verified Twitter accounts – @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS – and ProPublica’s archive of his deleted tweets didn’t turn up any matches. Such a tweet would almost certainly have garnered media attention.

In recent months, Check Your Fact has debunked numerous fabricated Trump tweets. They can be easily generated using websites such as FakeTrumpTweet.com and TweetGen.com.

