FACT CHECK: Was Hillary Clinton Photographed Wearing An Ankle Monitor?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wearing an ankle monitor.

Verdict: False

The ankle monitor has been superimposed into the image.

Fact Check:

Over 150 Facebook users have shared the photo of Clinton allegedly wearing an ankle monitor while walking a dog on the beach. Clinton, the former secretary of state, is often the target of misinformation on social media.

Through a reverse image search, the Daily Caller News Foundation discovered the picture has been edited to include an ankle monitor. In the original photo, no such device appears on her ankle. The Daily Mail published other photos from Clinton and her husband’s 2014 vacation in the Hamptons, and none of them show the device on her leg.

Nick Merrill, a spokesperson for Clinton, told the DCNF in an email that the altered image is “bullshit.” (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show Hillary Clinton In Blackface)

The doctored image may stem from a baseless conspiracy theory that alleges various Hollywood celebrities and government officials are under house arrest for crimes against children. Check Your Fact has previously debunked similar claims about Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks.

