FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Trash From Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows trash from Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

Verdict: False

The image actually shows a street in Brooklyn, New York.

Fact Check:

The claim that the photo shows trash from CHAZ, later renamed the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, started circulating shortly after police began clearing the area on July 1. Protesters had cordoned off the several-block area near downtown Seattle after police withdrew from a police station, according to USA Today.

“Seattle after CHAZ,” reads the caption. “But wait! There’s more! If you vote Democrat your city can become a shithole too!” (RELATED: Does This Video Show Brooklyn Residents Singing ‘Juicy’ During The Coronavirus Pandemic?)

However, the image does not show trash from CHAZ. Greenpointers, a website focused on Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood, published an article reporting that it shows garbage near the intersection of West and Huron Streets in New York. In the Google Maps street view of that intersection, the same green fencing and red brick building in the background are visible, confirming the location.

Greenpointers on June 2 posted footage of the trash on Instagram, with the caption saying, “The large amount of trash sprawled across West Street on Tuesday morning was caused by a lit cigarette tossed from an apartment erupting the pile of trash bags in flames, surveillance video shows, and is apparently not related to the demonstrations last night.”

There were protests against police brutality and racial injustice across New York City on June 1, according to The New York Times.