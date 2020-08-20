FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Don Lemon With Jeffrey Epstein?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows CNN host Don Lemon with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Verdict: False

Epstein’s head has been superimposed into the image. The original photo shows Lemon with fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo.

Fact Check:

The picture circulating on Facebook and Twitter appears to show Epstein wearing a loosened tie while resting his arm around a smiling Lemon. Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, died from an apparent suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In reality, the image has been digitally altered. Lemon posted the original photo to Instagram on July 23. It shows him posing for a photo in New York City with Cuomo, a fellow CNN host and the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Time flies. Young & skinny @chriscuomo & yours truly,” reads the caption. “December 13, 2013 #tbt #bromance #neverforget.” (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Miley Cyrus With Jeffrey Epstein?)

In the altered photo, Epstein’s head has been superimposed over Cuomo’s face. The photo of Epstein comes from Getty Images, taken by photographer Patrick McMullen. Epstein is attending a magazine launch in 2005 in the picture, according to its caption.

This is not the first time social media users have shared altered images in which Epstein has been superimposed. Check Your Fact has previously debunked posts claiming to show Epstein with Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff and President Donald Trump.