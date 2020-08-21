FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Tweet People Should Follow A Specific Instagram Account?

An Instagram post claims President Donald Trump tweeted that people should follow a specific Instagram account to show their support.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Trump tweeted the statement. The page does not appear to be affiliated with the Trump campaign.

Fact Check:

The viral Instagram post shows what appears to be a screen grabbed tweet from Trump’s verified Twitter account asking his followers to follow a specific Instagram page he allegedly created. (RELATED: Did Trump Tweet That He Would ‘Never Let Thousands Of Americans Die From A Pandemic’ In 2009?)

“Elections are on it’s (sic) way,” Trump purportedly tweeted. “I have created a movement for the Instagram Page: ‘AmericanForTrump2020’ Please follow and show your support! We will be giving updates frequently!”

However, there is no evidence Trump actually tweeted this statement. A search of Trump’s verified Twitter accounts – @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS – turned up no such tweet. Check Your Fact also did not find the comment in the Trump Twitter Archive, a database of Trump’s tweets dating back to May 2009. Nor were there any similar remarks in ProPublica’s archive of his deleted tweets.

While the Instagram page does exist, it does not appear to be officially affiliated with the Trump campaign. The page is private and lacks a verification badge, unlike other Trump campaign accounts such as Trump War Room and Black Voices for Trump, which are both verified and public.

Trump is often the subject of fake tweets, which can be easily fabricated using websites such as FakeTrumpTweet.com and FakeTweetGenerator.com. Check Your Fact has previously debunked several tweets falsely attributed to Trump, including one claiming he tweeted, “WHO Thinks ‘Child Lifes (sic) Matter’ Should Be PAINTED In The STREETS Of Hollywood???”

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.