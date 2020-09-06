FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show An Anti-Lockdown Protest In London?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a large crowd gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

Verdict: False

The image shows a parade held in Liverpool for the city’s soccer team in 2005, not an anti-lockdown protest in London this year.

Fact Check:

Protests against government measures intended to help curb the spread of COVID-19 have occurred around the world in recent months. Countries that have seen such demonstrations include the U.S., the U.K., Germany and Australia, according to Reuters.

The image being shared claims to show an anti-lockdown protest that occurred in London’s Trafalgar Square. The photo, which was taken from above, shows thousands of people congregated near a large building with columns.

“Right now at Trafalgar Square London,” reads the caption, in part. “Peaceful Anti lockdown protest. This will not be on the news.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show An Anti-Lockdown Protest In London?)

While an anti-lockdown protest did occur in Trafalgar Square on Aug. 29, the image doesn’t show that event. A reverse image search reveals it actually depicts a parade held in the English city of Liverpool in 2005 to celebrate a victory by the city’s soccer team. The building visible is Liverpool’s St. George’s Hall.

“LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM: Thousands of fans cheer the Liverpool football team during a parade to welcome them home, 26 May, 2005, following their Champions League victory over AC Milan in Istanbul the previous day,” reads the Getty Images caption. “Liverpool won 3-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.”

Social media users have previously shared photos of large crowds with inaccurate captions alleging that they show coronavirus-related demonstrations. For instance, Check Your Fact recently debunked the claim that a photo of a music festival showed a protest in Germany.

