FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Play ‘F*** Tha Police’ By NWA At A Campaign Event?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden playing the song “F*** tha Police” by N.W.A. during a campaign stop in Kissimmee, Florida.

Verdict: False

The video is a doctored clip of an Sept. 15 Hispanic Heritage Month event where Biden played the Spanish-language song “Despacito” by singer Louis Fonti, who also introduced him at the event.

Fact Check:

Biden’s address at the event gained traction on social media after the former vice president pulled out his phone and played the 2017 reggaeton hit. “I just have one thing to say,” Biden said before hitting play. Fonsi, who introduced him, could be heard saying, “There you go, dance a little bit, Joe. Come on,” according to unaltered video of the event tweeted by Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

LIVE: We are incredibly fortunate for the contributions Hispanic Americans have made to our country. Tune in now as @JoeBiden speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Florida. https://t.co/lPpSltrpt2 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2020

An altered version of the clip playing “F*** tha Police” circulated on social media shortly after the event. In the altered clip, Biden appears to nod his head along to the opening lines of the N.W.A. song. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Joe Biden Waving At An Empty Field?)

President Donald Trump retweeted the manipulated clip from a now-suspended account on Sept. 15 with the caption, “What is this all about?” He also retweeted the same clip again the following day with the caption, “China is drooling. They can’t believe this!” Twitter labeled the altered video that Trump retweeted as “manipulated media,” according to CNN.

Biden’s appearance in Florida comes in what a recent CBS News poll shows as a tightening race in the battleground state. Biden has a 1.6-point advantage over Trump in Florida and a 6.6-point advantage over him nationwide, according to the current RealClearPolitics polling average.