FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Joe Biden As He ‘Botches’ The Pledge Of Allegiance?

A viral video shared on Facebook purportedly shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as he “botches” the Pledge of Allegiance.

Verdict: False

The full video of the event shows Biden was not reciting the entire Pledge of Allegiance, simply referencing it during remarks he delivered in Wisconsin on Monday.

Fact Check:

In the eight-second clip, Biden can be heard saying, “I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under God, for real.” The video, which appears to show Biden misstating the Pledge of Allegiance at first glance, was shared by conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza and members of the Trump campaign, among others.

Joe Biden completely botches the Pledge of Allegiance: “I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under God, for real.” pic.twitter.com/Gct4AEVWog — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 21, 2020

The edited clip, however, leaves out key context. The statement heard in the clip comes amid a campaign speech Biden gave in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, on Monday, according to C-SPAN coverage of the event. A review of the full speech makes clear that Biden was not attempting to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, but rather referencing it as part of a broader point about how he would govern if elected president.

The statement featured in the viral clip comes after Biden criticized Trump for what the former vice president perceives as a “flawed and divisive view of the United States” in the context of COVID-19 deaths in “blue” and “red” states,” the C-SPAN video shows. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Play ‘F*** Tha Police’ By NWA At A Campaign Event?)

“He’s saying, if you live in a state like Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, states with Democratic governors, you’re not his problem. He has no obligation to you. He’s not responsible for you as president, your family or your well-being,” Biden says. “I don’t see the presidency that way. I don’t pledge allegiance to red states of America or blue states of America, I pledge allegiance to the United States of America. One nation, indivisible, under God, for real. I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I’m not going to govern as a Democratic president, I’m going to govern as president.”

The viral clip has been deceptively edited to remove the key context around Biden’s remark that shows he was referencing the Pledge of Allegiance to make a point about how he would govern, not attempting to recite the entirety of it. It is misleading to suggest the clip shows Biden as he “botches” the Pledge of Allegiance.

