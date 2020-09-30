FACT CHECK: Did Trump Point To A Sign That Says, ‘No Matter Who Is President Jesus Is Still King’?

An image shared on Facebook more than 500 times purportedly shows President Donald Trump pointing to a sign that reads, “No matter who is president, (sic) Jesus is still king.”

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. In the original photo, Trump points to a “Merry Christmas” sign.

Fact Check:

Trump delivered a speech in November 2017 at St. Charles Convention Center outside St. Louis, Missouri to promote the tax reform legislation popularly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The legislation was introduced in Congress in early November and the president signed the bill into law Dec. 22, 2017.

The original image is credited to Reuters photographer Kevin Lamarque and depicts Trump pointing to a red and green sign that says “Merry Christmas” in white text. The caption of the photograph indicates that the sign had been placed on the stage where the president delivered his speech. (RELATED: Did Tomi Lahren Say, ‘Obama Created Festivus To Destroy Christmas’?)

Trump made remarks about a perceived lack of people saying “Merry Christmas” and was later photographed with the sign, the Washington Post reported. “You don’t see ‘Merry Christmas’ anymore,” the president said, according to a White House transcript of the speech. “With Trump as your President, we are going to be celebrating Merry Christmas again, and it’s going to be done with a big, beautiful tax cut.”

The photo of Trump pointing to the “Merry Christmas” sign has been altered by Internet users multiple times. For example, one photoshopped version makes it quote “Gucci Gang,” a popular rap song from 2017. Last year, Check Your Fact debunked a version of the photo manipulated to make it look as if Trump pointing to a sign that reads, “If you hate America, you can go back to the s***hole you came from!!!”