FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Nancy Pelosi Meeting With Chris Wallace Before The Debate?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meeting with Fox News host Chris Wallace before the first presidential debate.

Verdict: False

Photographer Julio Obscura took the picture in February 2019, over a year and a half before the first presidential debate. It depicts Pelosi meeting with news anchors prior to that year’s State of the Union address.

Fact Check:

In the image, Pelosi sits at a table with Wallace, ABC News hosts George Stephanopoulos and David Muir, PBS host Judy Woodruff and CBS News hosts Margaret Brennan and Jeff Glor. The caption claims the photo shows “Pelosi meeting with Chris Wallace before the debate.”

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact discovered the photo predates the Sept. 29 presidential debate by over a year and a half. It appears on the House speaker’s Medium blog, where the caption states: “Speaker Pelosi meets with TV anchors prior to the State of the Union address; Judy Woodruff, PBS; George Stephanopoulos, ABC; Margaret Brennan, CBS; Chris Wallace, Fox News; Jeff Glor, CBS; David Muir, ABC. February 5, 2019.”

According to the photo’s caption on the Medium photo blog, Obscura, Pelosi’s former creative director and photographer, took the photo on the same day President Donald Trump delivered the 2019 State of the Union address in the House of Representatives chamber. The Medium photo blog is also included on Obscura’s personal website along with another photo album featuring Pelosi. (RELATED: Do These Photos Show Chris Wallace With Jeffrey Epstein?)

Wallace on Sept. 29 moderated the first 2020 presidential debate between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. He called the debate a “terrible missed opportunity” and said there were too many interruptions and a lack of policy substance during an interview with The New York Times the following day. The Commission on Presidential Debates said in a Sept. 30 statement that the group would consider changes to the debate format to “ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

There are two more scheduled presidential debates. The second debate is set to take place Oct. 15 in Miami, Florida, with C-SPAN senior executive producer Steve Scully moderating. The final debate, scheduled for Oct. 22, will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent and anchor Kristen Welker in Nashville, Tennessee.