FACT CHECK: Did Trump Tweet, ‘The Fly That Landed On Vice President Pence’s Head Will Be Deported’?

A viral Instagram post claims President Donald Trump tweeted, “The fly that landed on Vice President Pence’s head will be deported.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Trump tweeting the comment. The tweet appears to be fabricated.

Fact Check:

Wednesday night marked the first and only vice-presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle. California Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence took the stage to debate a number of topics including the economy, foreign policy and the coronavirus pandemic.

At one point during the debate, a fly perched on Pence’s head for over two minutes. The interloping insect sparked numerous news stories and internet memes. Social media users claimed it also elicited an Oct. 7 tweet from the president that allegedly reads, “The fly that landed on Vice President Pence’s head will be deported.”

However, the tweet appears to be fabricated. The Daily Caller News Foundation searched Trump’s personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, and found no matches. ProPublica’s archive of his deleted tweets also doesn’t show anything resembling the tweet. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Tweet In 2013 That He Would ‘Never Contract Coronavirus’?)

This isn’t the first time a fake Trump tweet has circulated online. Social media users often fabricate such tweets using websites like FakeTrumpTweet.com and TweetGen.com. Check Your Fact has debunked numerous fake Trump tweets in recent months.

