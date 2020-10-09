FACT CHECK: Are These Images From Pro-Armenian Demonstrations In California Last Weekend?

A post shared on Facebook claims to show a series of pictures from pro-Armenian demonstrations that took place in Hollywood and Glendale, California, last weekend.

At least four of the images are from large demonstrations in 2015 in observance of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Another has been circulating online since at least 2017.

Fighting has occurred between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, a separatist region within Azerbaijan, since Sept. 27, according to The Associated Press. Last weekend, there were protests in Los Angeles to show support for Armenia in the ongoing conflict, according to the Los Angeles Times. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show A Recent Protest In Germany?)

A post on Facebook shares six images of thousands of people purportedly participating in such demonstrations in California. “Proud of Armenians – We stand up for each other and for JUSTICE for ALL!” reads the Oct. 4 post. “Pictures from today’s peaceful demonstrations in Glendale and Hollywood of thousands of Armenians and other nationalities to bring awareness and demand coverage of media about Turkey’s organized Azerbaijani and hired Syrian extremists WAR attacks against Artsakh Armenia.”

The images, however, do not appear to be from rallies last weekend in Hollywood and Glendale, California. NBC Los Angeles estimated that about 100 demonstrators marched in Glendale, while the Los Angeles Times reported about 500 participants gathered outside the CNN building in Hollywood. A series of reverse image searches revealed that at least four of the images were taken at various demonstrations that took place in April 2015 in observance of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The Daily Caller News Foundation found the picture with “LA” superimposed on it and the bottom-left image on the United Armenian Council for the Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide Los Angeles website, where they appear in a post about the April 2015 March for Justice in Los Angeles. Thousands of people participated in the march, according to CBS Los Angeles. The two images in the middle appear in 2015 Armenian media reports about a memorial procession in Lebanon.

While it’s unclear where the upper-left photo was taken, it has been circulating online since at least 2017, according to Tineye. The bottom-right image could not be identified but appears to show significantly more people than the crowds reported at the events in Hollywood and Glendale last weekend.

