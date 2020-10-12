FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Tweet, ‘My Blood IS The Vaccine’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from President Donald Trump that reads: “My blood IS the vaccine!!!!!”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Trump ever tweeting such a statement.

Fact Check:

Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Oct. 2 after testing positive for COVID-19. He left the hospital Oct. 5 to continue his treatment at the White House, announcing in a tweet that afternoon that he was “feeling really good,” NPR reported.

An image on Facebook claims to show a screen grab of another tweet sent from Trump on Oct. 5 that reads, “My blood IS the vaccine!!!!!” (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Send A Tweet Thanking Nick Saban For Endorsing Him?)

“Are you F*****g kidding me?” text above the screen grabbed tweet reads. “Twitter took it down but a few managed to grab it.”

But the tweet appears to be fabricated. Check Your Fact searched Trump’s verified Twitter account but found no such tweet. Nor were any similar remarks found in ProPublica’s archive of Trump’s deleted tweets. A search of the president’s verified Facebook and Instagram accounts also turned up no instances of Trump saying his “blood IS the vaccine.”

The claim appears to have started circulating shortly after Trump sent a series of tweets on Oct. 6, including one that stated, “FEELING GREAT!” Media outlets, such as CNN Business and Fox News, reported on Trump’s “Twitter storm” but none of them mentioned the alleged tweet.

The New York Times reported that 44 COVID-19 vaccines are in clinical research trials on humans as of Oct. 12. The Food and Drug Administration is not expected to give full approval for the general population until mid-2021, according to The Associated Press.