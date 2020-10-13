FACT CHECK: Did Kamala Harris Call American Churches ‘Propaganda Centers’?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said, “American churches are PROPAGANDA CENTERS for intolerant homophobic, xenophobic vitriol.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Harris making such comments.

Fact Check:

Social media platforms have become replete with false information about candidates from both parties as Election Day draws near. This particular image claims that Harris made disparaging remarks about American churches, calling them “propaganda centers,” and pastors, calling them “knuckle dragging disseminators of intolerance and enemies of social justice.”

“Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris this morning said that, ‘American churches are PROPAGANDA CENTERS for intolerant, xenophobic vitriol’ and she called American pastors, ‘knuckle dragging disseminators of intolerance and enemies of social justice,'” the Oct. 10 post reads. “Think about that…That was a verbatim quote from Biden’s running mate.”

There is no record, however, of Harris making these statements. If Harris had ever made such remarks, it would have likely been reported on by credible media outlets, yet none have. (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Call Joe Biden ‘Trash’?)

Check Your Fact found no instances of the quotes in her Senate press releases or on her social media accounts. The comments also don’t appear in transcripts of her recent speeches or the vice presidential debate. A search of the congressional record didn’t turn up any matches either.

Harris has previously identified herself as a Christian, further adding to the post’s dubiousness. Harris attends Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, according to USA Today, and during the Oct 7 vice presidential debate, she said that both her and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are “people of faith.”