FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Say He Nominated Amy Coney Barrett Because She Is ‘Better Looking’?

An image shared on Facebook claims President Donald Trump said he nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court because she is “much, much better looking than the women we have had” on the bench.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Trump making the remarks.

Fact Check:

The image, which appears in the format of a transcript, alleges Trump made the comment in response to unidentified reporters asking, “Can you tell us your biggest reason for the choice of Amy Barrett?” It has circulated widely on social media amid Barrett’s confirmation hearings for her nomination to the Supreme Court.

Here’s the full quote attributed to Trump in the image:

Well, you know you have to look at what we have had in the court. I think, I think it’s important that they have a good image, they need a terrific image, so people will see they can, believe me. I’m not saying any names, but you look at those people, and they are not that nice, not nice to look at, not at all. I think Amy is much, much better looking than the women we have had. I think people know this, they know. If people are more attractive, they get a fantastic amount of respect, and we need to have that, we need that now. That I can tell you.

Had Trump actually made these remarks to reporters, it almost certainly would have made headlines, yet no credible news outlets have quoted him as saying them. (RELATED: Has Donald Trump Appointed Zero Black Federal Judges?)

Check Your Fact did not find any instances of the alleged quote in a transcript of the Sept. 26 White House announcement of Barrett’s nomination. During the event, Trump referenced her qualifications and achievements but made no mention of her appearance or the need for the Supreme Court to project a “good image.”

“Today, it is my honor to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court,” Trump said during the announcement. “She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials, and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution: Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

The statement also does not appear in the White House’s collection of the president’s remarks or on his Twitter account. A search of Factbase, an online database that collects Trump’s public statements, didn’t return any matches for the alleged quote.

Check Your Fact has previously addressed quotes and tweets attributed to Trump without evidence. One such instance earlier this month claimed Trump said, “The doctors said they’ve never seen a body kill the coronavirus like my body.”

Trump formally nominated Barrett on Sept. 26 to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee began Monday and is scheduled to move forward with a committee vote on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

