FACT CHECK: Did A DOJ Investigation Find That Barack Obama And George Soros Created Antifa?

An image shared on Facebook claims an investigation by Attorney General William Barr revealed that former President Barack Obama and billionaire George Soros created antifa.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation found that Obama and Soros created antifa. The claim stems from an article on a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Barr in late June directed the DOJ to create a task force dedicated to “countering anti-government extremists,” mentioning those who support the “Boogaloo” movement and those who “identify as Antifa” in the memo, according to ABC News. He stated Sept. 2 that the DOJ was monitoring antifa, according to Reuters.

Social media users recently shared an image that alleges: “Barr’s Investigation Of ANTIFA Leads Directly To Barack Obama. DOJ head William Barr, at the request of President Donald Trump, started an investigation into the ANTIFA and it falls directly at Barack Hussein Obama’s feet. ANTIFA is the creation of Barack Obama and George Soros, and it is even partially funded with taxpayer money.”

There is, however, no evidence that a DOJ investigation revealed Obama and Soros created antifa. No statement to that effect appears on the DOJ website. Had such a discovery been made by the DOJ, it would have garnered media attention, but no credible reports appear to exist. (RELATED: Did McDonald’s Remove Its American Flags Nationwide In Support Of Antifa And Black Lives Matter?)

FBI Director Chris Wray described antifa on Sept. 17 as “not a group or an organization,” but rather “a movement or an ideology,” The Associated Press reported. Because antifa is a largely unstructured anti-fascist movement, it is unclear how it is funded, per Fox Business.

The image appears to lift word-for-word from an article on the satire site Obama Watcher. While the website clearly states that it is part of a network of “parody, satire, and tomfoolery,” the Facebook post fails to disclose the satirical origins of the claim, a common way for misinformation to spread online.

“Everything on this website is fiction,” Obama Watcher clearly states on its “About us” page.