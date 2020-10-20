FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Ice Cube And 50 Cent Wearing ‘Trump 2020’ Hats?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows rappers Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing pro-Trump hats.

Verdict: False

The image has been altered to include the pro-Trump messages on the hats.

Fact Check:

The image appearing to show the two rappers wearing “Trump 2020” hats has circulated widely on Facebook and Twitter. For instance, President Donald Trump’s son, Eric, shared the same photo on Tuesday in a now-deleted tweet, The Hill reported.

“Boom,” reads one such Facebook post. “Intelligent and straight talk #icecube #50cent #TakeTheRedPill.” (RELATED: Did Trump Tweet, ‘The Fly That Landed On Vice President Pence’s Head Will Be Deported’?)

However, the picture has been digitally manipulated to include the messages in support of Trump. Ice Cube tweeted the original photo on July 6 in honor of 50 Cent’s birthday. In the unaltered photo, Ice Cube wears a “Big 3” hat, while 50 Cent dons a hat with the New York Yankees logo.

Both rappers have made headlines recently. 50 Cent wrote “Vote ForTrump (sic)” in an Oct. 19 Instagram post in reference to a report about projected combined federal and state income tax rates under Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s tax plan.

Ice Cube has faced criticism for advising the Trump campaign on its “Platinum Plan” for black Americans, according to CBS News. He said he had been in contact with both the Trump and Biden campaigns about his “Contract with Black Americans,” a plan to address racial inequality, the outlet reported.

Ice Cube clarified on Twitter that he has not endorsed either candidate in the 2020 presidential election.