FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Say That He Grew Up In Section 8 Housing?

A viral Facebook post shared over 2,200 times claims Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he grew up in Section 8 housing.

Verdict: False

The post misrepresents a comment Biden made on Oct. 15. He said he lived in an apartment that later became Section 8 housing.

Fact Check:

The viral post makes the claim in an attempt to suggest Biden lied about the topic, saying, “Wow.. Bumbling Biden said he grew up in section 8 housing. Section 8 housing was created in 1974! The man is a lying fool!”

Section 8, now called the Housing Choice Voucher program, aims to help very low-income Americans to afford housing, according to Benefits.gov. Congress authorized the program in 1974, per the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Biden was over 30 years old at the time.

Check Your Fact didn’t find any credible report online about Biden saying that he lived in Section 8 housing as a child. It would likely have been reported by media outlets if he had done so. There is also no mention of him living in Section 8 housing in his social media posts. (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Call Joe Biden ‘Trash’?)

The post appears to misrepresent a remark Biden made at an Oct. 15 town hall event held by ABC News. During the event, he talked about living in an apartment in Claymont, Delaware, when he was young that later became Section 8 housing, according to the video of the town hall.

“We finally got back, we lived in apartments,” Biden said, according to ABC News’ transcript of the event. “Became Section 8 housing much later, it wasn’t – it was just normal apartments.”

This fact check is available at IFCN’s 2020 US Elections FactChat #Chatbot on WhatsApp. Click here, for more.