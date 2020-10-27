FACT CHECK: Does The License Plate On Joe Biden’s Corvette Say ‘The Big Guy’?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden used to have a license plate that says “The Big Guy.”

Verdict: False

The vintage Corvette does belong to Biden, but the license plate does not say “THEBIGGUY.” A license plate in Delaware can only contain a maximum of seven characters.

Fact Check:

The image shows Biden driving a vintage Corvette. An arrow points to a zoomed-in shot of a vanity Delaware license plate that reads “THEBIGGUY.” “‘The Big Guy,'” text in the image reads. “Where have we Seen this before?? Busted.” (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Say That He Grew Up In Section 8 Housing?)

“The Big Guy” is an alleged reference to Biden in an email that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani gave to The New York Post that he claimed came from a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, the Washington Post reported. Check Your Fact has not independently verified the contents of the laptop’s hard drive.

There is no evidence of Biden owning such a license plate. Biden owns a 1967 Corvette Stingray, which he showed in a campaign video he released in August. The video shows the front of the car without a registered license plate. The back license plate is not shown in the video.

Biden made an appearance in 2016 on the television show “Jay Leno’s Garage,” where he showed off the Corvette. A video clip from the episode posted on the Jay Leno’s Garage YouTube channel shows the back license plate, which is from Delaware and contains numbers, not “THEBIGGUY.”

It is not possible in Delaware for anyone to have the license plate “THEBIGGUY.” Vanity plates “may display a single letter, a combination of letters, or combination of letters and numerals not to exceed seven (7) in length,” per the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles.