FACT CHECK: Viral Image Falsely Claims To Show Joe Biden’s ‘Huge Delaware Mansion’

An image shared on Facebook over 1,700 times purportedly shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s “huge Delaware mansion.”

Verdict: False

Public records show Biden does not own the mansion. The realtor for the property and a Biden spokesperson confirmed it does not belong to him.

Fact Check:

Featured in the image is a stone mansion that Facebook users have claimed is “Biden’s huge Delaware mansion, one of the largest in the state!” (RELATED: Does This Image Show Joe Biden’s Current Home?)

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the home listed for sale in Wilmington, Delaware, on Realtor.com. New Castle County property records list Springer LLC as holding the deed to the house since 2007. The asking price for the sprawling estate is currently $8.6 million.

Rory Burkhart, the realtor for the home, denied in a phone interview with Check Your Fact that Biden or his family owned the home. The deed history listed in the New Castle County property records also shows no record of Biden owning the home. Burkhart declined to disclose the names of the current owners.

The Bidens own two properties in Delaware: a primary residence in Wilmington and a vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, according to Forbes. Images of Biden’s Wilmington house, which does not resemble that shown in the Facebook post, can be seen in articles from the Washington Post and Town & Country Magazine.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that Biden does not own the mansion pictured in the Facebook post and that the limited liability company that public records indicate holds its deed “is not affiliated with the Bidens.”