FACT CHECK: Did Trump Sign An Executive Order Making Kenyan Citizens In Specific Professions Eligible For Permanent E-Visas?

A post shared on Facebook claims President Donald Trump signed an executive order making Kenyan citizens in certain professions eligible for permanent E-visas.

Verdict: False

Trump has not signed an executive order to that effect, and the Facebook page making the claim is not affiliated with the Kenyan government. The Kenyan Embassy called the announcement “fraudulent” in a statement.

Fact Check:

The Facebook page “Embassy of Kenya Washington DC, America” posted the announcement of the alleged executive order on Oct. 18. The post, attributed to former Kenyan Ambassador to the U.S. Robinson Njeru Githae, claims Trump recently signed an executive order making Kenyan citizens in certain professions eligible for permanent E-visas.

E-visas are designated for “treaty traders, treaty investors, and certain nonimmigrant employees of such people (and their spouses and children) who come to the U.S. under a treaty of commerce and navigation between the U.S. and their country of nationality,” according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The post claims the executive order listed “Licensed health workers,” “Marine Related Workers” and “Trained Farmers,” among other professions, as eligible for the permanent E-visas.

Check Your Fact found no record of Trump signing such an executive order in the Federal Register’s database of his 2020 execute orders. The State Department does not list Kenya as a country with which the U.S. maintains a treaty of commerce and navigation.

A closer examination of the Facebook page, which was created Oct. 18, reveals that the supposed announcement is not actually from the Kenyan Embassy. It has the wrong name and lacks the blue verification check mark that the real Kenyan Embassy Facebook page has.

The Kenyan Embassy in the U.S. called the announcement “fraudulent” in a statement posted on its website. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Tweet That He Had ‘The Most Coronavirus’?)

“The Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Washington DC wishes to alert all Kenyan citizens of existence in the social media of a FRAUDULENT announcement to the effect that the President of the United States of America has issued an Executive Order allowing eligible Kenya citizens to apply for a fake ‘permanent American E-Visa,’” reads the statement. “The announcement is FRAUDULENT, did not originate from the Embassy, should be ignored and NOT BE CIRCULATED under any circumstance.”

In the statement, the Kenyan Embassy also urged people not to send money to the fake phone numbers and to not send personal details to the email address.