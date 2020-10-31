FACT CHECK: Were Nancy Pelosi’s Son And Mitt Romney’s Son Members Of Burisma’s Board With Hunter Biden?

A post shared on Facebook claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jr. and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s son served on the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings’ board of directors with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Paul Pelosi Jr. or Mitt Romney’s sons served on Burisma’s board with Hunter Biden.

Fact Check:

Hunter Biden served on Burisma’s board from April 2014 until early 2019, a move some perceived as a conflict of interest due to his father’s position as vice president, according to the Washington Post. The Facebook post attempts to link other prominent politicians’ sons to Burisma, claiming, “Paul Pelosi Jr., Nancy’s son & Mitt Romney’s son were on the Ukrainian gas company Burisma’s board along with Hunter Biden.”

Pelosi has one son, Paul Pelosi Jr., while Romney has five sons – Tagg, Matt, Josh, Ben and Craig, per Business Insider. There is, however, no evidence that any of them served as members of the Burisma’s board with Hunter Biden. No one by those names is currently listed as a member of Burisma’s board of directors on the company’s website.

Burisma has been the subject of considerable media attention in the past. Had Paul Pelosi Jr. or any of Mitt Romney’s sons held positions on the board, major media outlets likely would have reported on it, yet Check Your Fact didn’t find any. (RELATED: Did Clint Eastwood Say Joe Biden Is ‘Trying To Destroy Our Wonderful Country’?)

Paul Pelosi Jr. did serve on the board of a hydrocarbon production technology company called Viscoil, which dissolved in 2010 before being folded into a Singapore-based company, according to PolitiFact. Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson Drew Hammill, however, told the outlet that Viscoil didn’t have any dealings in Ukraine while Paul Pelosi Jr. worked for it.

Tagg Romney is the co-founder of the investment firm Solamere Capital. Matt Romney is listed as the managing director of capital markets at Sundance Bay, where Craig Romney is also listed as a director of asset management. Josh Romney is the founder and president of the real estate company The Romney Group, while Ben Romney works as a radiologist in Utah.