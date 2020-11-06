FACT CHECK: Did Gretchen Whitmer Say, ‘I Will Not Certify The Vote In My State For Donald Trump’?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, “I will not certify the vote in my state for Donald Trump, no matter the outcome.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Whitmer making the statement. The governor does not certify election results in Michigan.

Fact Check:

The post features a photo of Whitmer speaking into a microphone with what appears to be a moustache drawn on her upper lip. The post quotes Whitmer as allegedly saying, “I will not certify the vote in my State for Donald Trump, no matter the outcome.”

But there is no evidence that Whitmer ever made the remark attributed to her in the Facebook post. A search of her verified twitter accounts – @GovWhimer and @gretchenwhitmer – turned up no similar comment. National and local media outlets also haven’t attributed the quote to her in their reporting.

Michigan’s secretary of state, not the governor, serves as the chief election officer. The Board of Canvassers in each city, township and county reviews and certifies election results for their jurisdictions, according to the Michigan Secretary of State website. Each Board of Canvassers has two Republicans and two Democrats.

“Similarly, a four-member Board of State Canvassers certifies the results of all statewide offices, district offices that cross county lines and statewide ballot proposals,” the Michigan Secretary of State website further explains. “Once all the canvassers have met, the results are considered final.”

Tiffany Brown, Whitmer’s press secretary, confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that the post’s attribution is “inaccurate.” (RELATED: Viral Image Falsely Claims Michigan Ballots Marked With Sharpie Will Not Be Counted)

The claim may stem from comments made by President Donald Trump at an October rally held in Michigan. “Be careful of her and her attorney general because you know they’re like, in charge of the ballot stuff, right?” Trump said, per CNN. “So how the hell do I put my political and our country’s political life in the hands of a pure partisan like that?”

The Associated Press called the battleground state of Michigan for former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

