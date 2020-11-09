FACT CHECK: Is The Cheesecake Factory Closing All Of Its Locations?

A post shared on Facebook claims that “all Cheesecake Factory’s (sic) will be shutting down.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that The Cheesecake Factory is shutting down all of its locations. A spokesperson for the company confirmed the rumor is false.

Fact Check:

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the food service industry, resulting in a loss of nearly $120 billion by June and an expected loss of $240 billion by the end of the year, Forbes reported. At least 100,000 restaurants have closed since the start of the pandemic, according to a survey from the National Restaurant Association. A post on Facebook alleges the popular chain restaurant The Cheesecake Factory is closing all of its locations.

There is, however, no evidence the restaurant chain has plans to do such a thing. If the company announced it would be closing all of its Cheesecake Factory locations, it would have garnered media attention, but no news reporting could be found corroborating the claim. (RELATED: Is Dunkin’ Donuts Closing All Locations Over Coronavirus Concerns?)

“There is absolutely no truth to this,” said Gabrielle Gaines, a spokesperson for The Cheesecake Factory, in an email to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The Cheesecake Factory is not planning to close any locations.”

The rumor may have originated from an announcement that The Cheesecake Factory Inc. will be closing its RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, an Asian fusion restaurant owned by the company, at the end of the year. There is no indication that the company plans to close all its Cheesecake Factory locations.

Rather, the company has reportedly opened approximately 90% of their restaurants, including 187 Cheesecake Factory locations, for indoor dining in a limited capacity in accordance with local mandates and social distancing protocols, according to The Associated Press.

