FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Poll Worker Ripping Up A Ballot Cast For Trump?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a poll worker ripping up ballots cast for President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

The video shows a prank created for TikTok, not an instance of election fraud.

Fact Check:

The video, which was originally posted on TikTok by the user @bigchoppadoe, shows a man in a yellow vest sorting through papers. In the video, he portrays himself as a poll worker and rips ups what looks like a ballot marked for Trump, saying, “If some of these votes happen to say, like this one, Donald J. Dumb Trump, that one just don’t make it.”

Multiple Facebook users shared a reposting of the video, with one user commenting, “This prick needs to go to jail!! He’s a poll worker and the video shows him ripping up Ballots that are for Trump!” It has also circulated on Twitter.

Despite many social media users claiming it is evidence of election fraud, the TikTok video does not actually show such a crime. Dale Harrison, who Heavy identified as the man behind the account @bigchoppadoe, created the short video as a joke, according to a Nov. 9 message he posted on Facebook. His TikTok account is currently private.

“Sooo I did this video in my Amazon outfit cause y’all know I’m always joking! And it’s getting crazyyyy views!” he wrote, in part. (RELATED: Did An Arizona State Trooper Find 50,000 Ballots Cast For Donald Trump In A Dumpster?)

He also responded to a separate Facebook comment asking if he really destroyed ballots, saying, “It’s a joke. I’ve never worked for them,” according to Heavy.

This fact check is available at IFCN’s 2020 US Elections FactChat #Chatbot on WhatsApp. Click here, for more.