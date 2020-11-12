FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Police Finding Thousands of Ballots Cast For Trump In A Field?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows police officers finding thousands of ballots cast for President Donald Trump dumped in a field.

Verdict: False

The video shows deputies recovering Amazon packages, not discarded ballots, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Fact Check:

The video appears to have originated on TikTok, where the user @kuntefason posted it without a caption on Nov. 7. It appears to show law enforcement officers moving several bags on the side of the road in Hebron, Kentucky. The town’s Waffle House appears in the background of the video.

“#Breaking #BreakingNews Police find THOUSANDS of Ballots for #Trump thrown in a field,” one Facebook user captioned the video. “But the CRIMINAL #MainstreamMedia? They LIE through their FACES that there is no #VoterFraud at all anywhere after LYING& Calling races to discourage voters from voting trying to get them to go home.”

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office, which has jurisdiction over Hebron, called the claim that the video shows officers collecting discarded ballots “false” in a Nov. 9 statement. (RELATED: Did Virginia Election Workers Take Ballots Home On Election Night?)

“On November 7, 2020 we were notified that discarded packages had been found off of North Bend Road in Hebron,” the statement reads. “It was reported that several large bags filled with what appeared to be Amazon packages were located and were torn and/or had been opened. Our deputies responded to the area and removed five (5) large bags from the woods.”

The sheriff’s deputies “examined the contents of the bags and confirmed that they contained Amazon packages which had been opened,” according to the statement. An Amazon representative also confirmed the packages came from a nearby Amazon facility and returned them there.

A spokesperson for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that no ballots were discovered.

