FACT CHECK: Image Falsely Claims To Show The ‘Million Maga March’ Recently Held In DC

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows the “Million MAGA March” held in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 14.

Verdict: False

The photo shows an aerial view of the 2017 Women’s March on Washington.

Fact Check:

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump on Nov. 14 participated in the “Million MAGA March” in Washington to protest against the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, CNN reported. Trump briefly waved at people congregating for the march from his motorcade, according to CBS News.

Facebook users falsely alleged in posts that a photo of a massive crowd on the National Mall and nearby streets showed a scene from the “Million MAGA March,” despite the picture coming from an 2017 event. One such post’s caption reads, “MILLION MAGA MARCH…largest Republican gathering in history.” (RELATED: Did Facebook Remove The Title Of ‘President’ From Donald Trump’s Page?)

The aerial-view photo shows the Women’s March on Washington, a rally that had at least an estimated 470,000 attendees the day after Trump’s January 2017 inauguration, according to The New York Times. The verified Women’s March Twitter account tweeted video of the Washington rally on July 21 that year with the caption commemorating the event’s six-month anniversary, crediting the Twitter user @KerryGFleming with taking the footage.

Both the video and the image show large screens on the street and white-canopied tents on the National Mall in the same places. The tents can be seen in what appears to be the same location in a screen grab of the EarthCam feed CNN took just before the Women’s March and published in an article comparing the crowd sizes of the Women’s March and the inauguration.

People in the image being shared also appear to be wearing pink “pussy hats” that, according to NBC News, many Women’s March attendees wore in 2017.