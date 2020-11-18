FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Real Tweet Rudy Giuliani Sent About Dominion Voting Systems?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from former New York City Mayor and President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani that reads, “I have substantial evidence of fraud and I can confirm that we have Dominion in our hands and are analyzing the logs.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Giuliani sending or deleting the tweet. The tweet comes from an unverified Twitter account that has since been suspended.

Fact Check:

Giuliani has made multiple claims about widespread election fraud affecting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, despite many of his allegations having already been thoroughly debunked, according to The New York Times. The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council issued a joint statement last week that said “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

Nonetheless, an image being widely shared on Facebook claims to show a screen grab of a tweet from Giuliani claiming he and Sidney Powell, former federal prosecutor and current Michael Flynn attorney, have found “substantial evidence of fraud.” (RELATED: Did The US Army Seize Servers From Dominion Voting Systems In Germany?)

“Stay tuned for big news tomorrow,” the alleged tweet reads. “@SidneyPowell1 and I have substantial evidence of fraud and I can confirm that we have Dominion in our hands and are analyzing the logs. It will expose fraud to such extent it will be irrefutable that @realDonaldTrump won in a landslide.”

Dominion Voting Systems is an election technology supplier whose equipment is used in counties and states across the U.S. In the wake of the election, the company has become the target of unfounded rumors that it has been involved in voter fraud.

While Giuliani has previously tweeted about Dominion Voting Systems, there is no record of him sending the pictured tweet. It can be found on neither his verified Twitter account, @RudyGiuliani, nor in ProPublica’s archive of his deleted tweets. A closer examination of the screen grabbed tweet shows that it comes from the wrong handle, @RudyGiulianl. The account is unverified and appears to have since been suspended.

This isn’t the first time social media users have mistaken an unverified Twitter account resembling that of a public figure as the official Twitter account of said public figure. Check Your Fact on Wednesday debunked a screen grab of a tweet from the Twitter handle @PressSecKay that many Facebook users mistook as belonging to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

This fact check is available at IFCN’s 2020 US Elections FactChat #Chatbot on WhatsApp. Click here for more.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].