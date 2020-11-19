FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show A ‘MAGA March’ In New Orleans?

An image shared on Facebook claims to depict a “MAGA March” in support of President Donald Trump in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Verdict: False

The photo actually shows a June 2 protest against police brutality in Paris, France.

Fact Check:

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 14 for the “Million MAGA March” in protest against the projected victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, CBS News reported. A post on Facebook shares an image, seemingly of a similar event held in New Orleans, showing “hundreds of thousands” of people marching in the streets.

“Maga March in New Orleans,” the post’s caption reads. “We have hundreds of thousands marching for our President in all states. Never seen this much support for a president since Reagan no way no how you will ever make me believe that Biden won.” (RELATED: Image Claims To Show An Article Reporting Justin Trudeau ‘Promises Military Intervention If Trump Refuses To Leave Office’)

However, the photo is not from a “MAGA March,” nor was it taken in New Orleans. In fact, there have been no national media reports of such large demonstrations taking place in New Orleans on Nov. 14. Check Your Fact conducted a reverse image search and found that the photo was actually included in a June 2 Associated Press article about international protests that occurred in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Protesters gather Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Paris,” the Associated Press caption reads. “Thousands of people defied a police ban and converged on the main Paris courthouse for a demonstration to show solidarity with U.S. protesters and denounce the death of a black man in French police custody. The demonstration was organized to honor Frenchman Adama Traore, who died shortly after his arrest in 2016, and in solidarity with Americans demonstrating against George Floyd’s death.”