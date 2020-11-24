FACT CHECK: Does Nancy Pelosi Own Stock In Dominion Voting Systems?

A viral Facebook post shared over 11,000 times claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi owns stock in Dominion Voting Systems.

Verdict: False

Pelosi’s 2019 financial disclosure form does not show a financial relationship with the election technology firm. Dominion Voting Systems has denied having “company ownership relationships” with Pelosi.

In the weeks following the Nov. 3 election, the election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems has been the target of misinformation related to election fraud. This particular post attempts to link Pelosi to Dominion Voting Systems, alleging, “Pelosi owns stock in Dominion Software that totals the VOTES. Nothing fishy there.”

Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos said in a letter responding to a request from the House Committee on Administration that the company is 75.2 percent owned by the private equity firm Staple Street Capital and 12 percent owned by him, according to The Associated Press. He also said that no other investor owns more than a 5 percent state, the outlet reported.

Pelosi’s 2019 financial disclosure form, filed in August of this year, does not show ownership or financial interest in Dominion Voting Systems. She also answered “No” to questions about if she had excluded from the form details of “qualified blind trusts” benefiting her, her spouse or dependent child and about if she had excluded from the form “any other assets, ‘unearned’ income, transactions, or liabilities of a spouse or dependent child because they meet all three tests for exemption.”

Dominion Voting Systems states on its website that it has “no company ownership relationships with the Pelosi family, Feinstein family, Clinton Global Initiative, Smartmatic, Scytl, or any ties to Venezuela or Cuba.” A spokesperson for the company also previously told Reuters that it had “no ties to Mr. Pelosi.”

The election technology company has received significant media attention due to its involvement in the 2020 election. If Pelosi owned stock in the company, it likely would have been picked up by the media, yet no national news outlets have reported on it. (RELATED: Is Nancy Pelosi The Chief Marketing Officer At Zoom?)

Pelosi’s former chief of staff, Nadeam Elshami, was hired as a lobbyist for Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, a firm that lobbies on behalf of Dominion Voting Systems, according to Bloomberg Government. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Nov. 1 that Dominion has also used Republican lobbyists such as Jared Thomas, a former staffer for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp when he served as secretary of state.

