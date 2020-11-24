FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show 'Biden's Inaugural Stage' Being Built At The White House?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows the stage that will be used for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony being built in front of the White House.

Verdict: False

The image actually shows viewing stands from former President Bill Clinton’s 1993 inauguration.

Fact Check:

The image shows an aerial view of the White House with what a red circle identifies as a stage being constructed for Biden’s inauguration on the North Lawn. The Associated Press on Nov. 7 announced Biden as the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election.

“If you’re having a bad day, just remember, Trump is watching Biden’s inaugural platform being built on the White House North Lawn,” the caption of the image being shared reads. “For the next 59 days.” (RELATED: Does This Image Show ‘Mega Rally’ For Donald Trump In DC?)

The image, however, is not actually from 2020. A reverse image search revealed that the photo was taken during Clinton’s 1993 inauguration and that viewing stands for the inaugural parade, not a stage, are shown in the photo. The 1993 photo can be found on the Smithsonian Institution Archives website.

Construction of the stage for the 2021 swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol began Sept. 29, according to WUSA 9. While some D.C. council members, including Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, raised concerns about the safety of the viewing stands during the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Post reported, construction of the stands is likewise underway.

Biden’s inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place on Jan. 20, 2021, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.