FACT CHECK: Did Facebook Remove The Title ‘President-Elect’ From Joe Biden’s Page?

A post shared on Facebook claims Facebook changed President-elect Joe Biden’s page title from “President-elect” to “Politician.”

Verdict: False

Archived versions of Biden’s page show that Facebook has not changed his title designation. Page administrators choose such designations.

Fact Check:

The Nov. 22 post portrays the claim that Facebook removed the title “President-elect” from Biden’s page and replaced it with “Politician” as breaking news. It also includes a cropped version of a Getty Images photo showing Biden speaking at an August 2019 town hall in South Carolina.

Archived versions of Biden’s Facebook page on the Wayback Machine show that his title has been “Politician” for some time. The “Politician” designation appeared on Biden’s page Nov. 7, the day he became the projected winner of the presidential election. The same title can be seen on days such as Nov. 8, 14, 17, 21 and 22, as well as on Aug. 11.

Check Your Fact also didn’t find any national or local media outlets reporting that Facebook had changed Biden’s title on the platform. Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Facebook, previously indicated in an email to Check Your Fact that such designations are chosen by the Page administrator. (RELATED: Was George Soros Arrested In Philadelphia For ‘Election Interference’?)

This isn’t the first time social media users have alleged Facebook changed the title on a politician’s page. Last week, Facebook users falsely claimed the social media company changed President Donald Trump’s page title from “President” to “Political Candidate.”