FACT CHECK: Did Jeff Foxworthy Say This Quote About Democratic Governors, Small Businesses And Donald Trump?

A post shared on Facebook claims comedian Jeff Foxworthy said, “If your Democrat governor killed your small business, and you still support that same governor because you hate Donald Trump, you ain’t a redneck, because rednecks ain’t that stupid.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Foxworthy making the statement. Foxworthy’s publicist confirmed it is not from the comedian.

Fact Check:

Multiple Facebook users have in recent weeks shared an image of Foxworthy overlaid with a quote he allegedly said about Democratic governors, small businesses and the president. Foxworthy is an award-winning comedian known for delivering his signature “You Might Be A Redneck” one-liners during stand up routines.

While the supposed quote does resemble his famous one-liners to some extent, there is no evidence Foxworthy made the statement. A search of his Twitter and Facebook pages, as well as his website, turned up no matches. The Daily Caller News Foundation also didn’t find any media outlets attributing the remark to Foxworthy.

The quote previously circulated on Twitter in August without being credited to the comedian, further adding to the attribution’s dubiousness. Maggie Houlehan, Foxworthy’s publicist, said in an email to the DCNF, “This is definitely NOT a quote from Jeff Foxworthy.” (RELATED: ‘The Fence Test’ — Did Jeff Foxworthy Write This Post Distinguishing Republicans From Democrats?)

In a March interview with the New York Daily News, Foxworthy said he largely attempts to stay away from politics in his comedy, explaining, “No matter which side you’re on, half of the crowd is going to hate you. That’s not my job.”

He also commented on quotes falsely attributed to him on social media: “It will have my name and my face, and go: here’s what Jeff said about this. And I go, no, Jeff did not say that.”

This isn’t the first time Foxworthy has been the subject of a misattributed quote related to politics. In October 2019, Check Your Fact debunked the claim that he created a series of statements distinguishing Republicans from Democrats.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].