FACT CHECK: Were Dominion Voting Systems Ballot-Counting Machines Used To Re-Elect Justin Trudeau In 2019?

An image shared on Facebook claims Dominion Voting Systems ballot-counting machines were used to re-elect Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2019.

Verdict: False

Elections Canada, the independent federal agency that runs the country’s federal elections, states that it uses hand-counted paper ballots for federal elections. The agency also said it does not use Dominion Voting Systems.

Fact Check:

Election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems has been the target of baseless allegations of voter fraud in regards to the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the Washington Post reported. (RELATED: Is The Chairman Of Dominion Voting Systems Part Of Joe Biden’s Transition Team?)

The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council stated that there was “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” Dominion Voting Systems likewise addressed the claims on its website, saying that “vote deletion/switching assertions are completely false” and that “there were no Dominion software glitches.”

The image being shared on Facebook appears to reference those allegations. Text below a photo of Trudeau and President Donald Trump shaking hands says, “The ‘glitchy’ Dominion ballot counting machines used in swing states to elect Joe Biden were also used to re-elect Justin Trudeau – coincidence?”

Originally elected prime minister in 2015, Trudeau was re-elected in October 2019, NPR reported. Contrary to the post’s claim, Dominion Voting Systems ballot-counting machines weren’t used in either the 2015 or 2019 federal election in Canada. Elections Canada, the independent agency that conducts the country’s federal elections, addressed such claims in a Nov. 16 tweet, saying ballots in Canadian federal elections are hand-counted.

Elections Canada does not use Dominion Voting Systems. We use paper ballots counted by hand in front of scrutineers and have never used voting machines or electronic tabulators to count votes in our 100-year history. #CdnPoli pic.twitter.com/dp7ZiB84ql — Elections Canada (@ElectionsCan_E) November 16, 2020

“Elections Canada does not use Dominion Voting Systems,” the agency stated. “We use paper ballots counted by hand in front of scrutineers and have never used voting machines or electronic tabulators to count votes in our 100-year history.”

While federal elections in Canada do not use Dominion Voting Systems, local and provincial elections have used its voting machines, according to Elections Canada. When Trudeau was first elected leader of Canada’s Liberal Party in 2013, Dominion Voting Systems ran the electronic voting system for that party leadership election, The Globe and Mail reported.