FACT CHECK: Is The Chairman Of Dominion Voting Systems Part Of Joe Biden’s Transition Team?

Social media posts claim the chairman of the election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems serves on President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

So the chairman of Dominion (Peter Neffenger) joined the Biden transition team last week You’d think this was a movie and not real life — Roz ???????? (@PolitiKurd) November 16, 2020

Verdict: False

Peter Neffenger is the chairman of the board of directors for Smartmatic, not Dominion Voting Systems. Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems state that they do not have ownership ties to each other.

Fact Check:

Since Election Day on Nov. 3, Dominion Voting Systems has been a popular target for misinformation related to the presidential election. Some social media posts attempt to link Dominion Voting Systems to Biden’s transition team by claiming Neffenger, the former TSA administrator, is the election technology firm’s chairman. (RELATED: Did The US Army Seize Servers From Dominion Voting Systems In Germany?)

While Neffenger is affiliated with Biden’s transition team, he serves as the chairman of the board of directors for the voting technology firm Smartmatic, not Dominion Voting Systems. The Biden-Harris transition website lists Neffenger as a “volunteer” for the Department of Homeland Security agency review team. Volunteers on Biden’s agency review teams are “individuals who are volunteering for the Transition in their personal capacity,” according to the Biden-Harris transition website.

Dominion Voting Systems states on its website that the company “is not, and has never been, owned by Smartmatic,” noting that Dominion Voting Systems is “an entirely separate company and a fierce competitor to Smartmatic” that “does not use Smartmatic software.” Smartmatic does not “own any other voting machine company” and its software “is not licensed or otherwise used” in other companies’ voting machines, according to Smartmatic’s website.

The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council said in a joint Nov. 12 statement that “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” The statement came amid baseless claims that Dominion Voting Systems deleted or switched votes, an allegation the company “categorically denies” on its website.

Check Your Fact has previously debunked social media posts making claims about Dominion Voting Systems that range from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi owning stock in the company to the U.S. Army seizing company servers in Germany.

