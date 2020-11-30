FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Crowd Gathered For Diego Maradona’s Funeral Procession?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a large crowd gathered for the funeral procession of famed Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona.

Verdict: False

The video actually shows a 2019 campaign event for former Argentine President Mauricio Macri, not a funeral procession for Maradona.

Fact Check:

Maradona, a legendary Argentinian soccer player, died from heart failure on Nov. 25 at the age of 60, CNN reported. Crowds of fans gathered in Buenos Aires after Argentine President Alberto Fernández declared three days of mourning for the “national hero,” according to BBC News. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Confuse Diego Maradona With Madonna In A Tweet?)

One video shared on Facebook shows thousands of people flooding the streets near what appears to be the Obelisk landmark in Buenos Aires waving flags as they allegedly gather to watch Maradona’s funeral procession. “The Ocean of People at the Legendary Football Player Diego Maradona’s funeral procession scenes at Buenos Aires,” the video’s caption reads.

The video, however, is not from the funeral. The Daily Caller News Foundation found several videos reporting on an Oct. 19, 2019 rally for the re-election of then-President Mauricio Macri that seemingly match the scene shown in the video on Facebook. Multiple details are consistent throughout the videos shared in 2019 from the rally and the video shared in the Facebook post, indicating they’re from the same event. For instance, each video shows large, white balloons floating above the crowd and the stage appears to be in the same location with several videos showing the Obelisk landmark behind it.

Large crowds did, in fact, gather in Buenos Aires on Nov. 26 to watch Maradona’s funeral procession, according to photos and videos from the procession. Tens of thousands of fans lined up to pay their respects to Maradona while he lay in state in Buenos Aires’ presidential palace, and thousands crowded the streets along the route the hearse took to the cemetery, The New York Times reported.

