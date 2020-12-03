FACT CHECK: Did The US Army Special Forces Seize Servers From A CIA Facility In Germany?

A post shared on Facebook claims U.S. Special Forces raided a CIA facility in Frankfurt, Germany, to seize servers containing evidence of election fraud.

Verdict: False

Spokespeople for the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Special Forces Operations Command have refuted allegations of the raid. The claim appears to be an iteration of a previously debunked rumor about the Army seizing servers in Germany from an election technology firm.

Fact Check:

The post, which shows two screen grabbed tweets, alleges that one CIA agent and five soldiers died in the raid on a CIA facility in Frankfurt. The U.S. Special Forces conducting the purported raid seized servers that contain evidence of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, the post further claims. (RELATED: Did The US Army Seize Servers From Dominion Voting Systems In Germany?)

Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney spread the claim about the alleged U.S. military raid on the CIA facility in a Nov. 28 interview with the online show Worldview Weekend. However, spokespeople for the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Special Forces Operations Command told the Military Times that the allegations of the raid are “false.”

The allegation appears to be an iteration of the false claim that the Army seized servers in Frankfurt from either the election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems or Scytl. When that older iteration circulated on social media, both election technology firms refuted it. An Army spokesperson also told Check Your Fact via email at the time that it “did not conduct any sort of raid in Germany nor did we acquire any servers with election data.”

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a joint Nov. 12 statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council that said there is “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” The statement also said the Nov. 3 election was the “most secure in American history.”

President-elect Joe Biden became the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 7, according to The Associated Press.