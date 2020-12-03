FACT CHECK: No, CIA Director Gina Haspel Has Not Died

Social media posts claim Gina Haspel, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), recently died.

Just heard Gina Haspel, CIA head is dead! If POTUS knew about fraud 2 1/2 yrs ago & there was a big sting OP going down, a LOT of DC, state capitals and pols are going down VERY HARD! Penalty for treason= death

Suicide weekend? — Marc Lawson (@166Factor) November 30, 2020

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Haspel has died. A spokesperson for the CIA confirmed she is alive.

Fact Check:

Haspel was sworn in as the first female director of the Central Intelligence Agency in late May 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported. She has held a number of positions in the CIA since joining the agency in 1985, including deputy director of the National Clandestine Service and deputy director of the National Clandestine Service for Foreign Intelligence and Covert Action, according to her White House biography.

The claim that she died started circulating widely on social media in late November. One Facebook post making the claim reads, “Gina Haspel, (for those that don’t know(CIA Director) Found Dead. Clearly a better exit strategy considering the inevitable. A corpse can’t talk.”

There is, however, no evidence Haspel has died. Had the director of the CIA died, it would have been picked up by major media outlets, yet none have reported on it. The CIA has not mentioned her supposed passing on its website, nor has it put anything to that effect on its social media pages.

“Well…this is the most absurd inquiry I’ve ever addressed, but I’m happy to tell you that Director Haspel is alive and well and at the office,” CIA spokesperson Nicole de Haay wrote in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Was There A Communications Blackout In DC During George Floyd Protests On June 1?)

Some posts falsely alleging Haspel died suggest her death occurred during an incident in which the U.S. Army raided a CIA facility in Frankfurt, Germany, to seize servers supposedly containing evidence of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Spokespeople for the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Special Forces Operations Command told the Military Times that such allegations were “false.”

The bogus claim about the raid on the CIA facility in Germany stemmed from false allegations of the Army seizing servers from either the election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems or Scytl in Germany. Both election technology companies and the U.S. Army refuted that claim, Check Your Fact reported.

